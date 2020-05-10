Kathleen M. Basile
Kathleen M. Basile

West Bloomfield - Kathleen M. (O'Reilly) Basile, 65, of West Bloomfield passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease, at Courtyard Manor Memory Care facility, Farmington Hills.

She was born in Flint and graduated from Flint Powers High School in 1972. For many years she worked as HR Manager at Traver Rohrback, an advertising agency, in Kalamazoo. In 1997 she married and moved to West Bloomfield, where she attended Oakland Community College pursuing an Arts degree. She became an accomplished ceramicist.

She was the beloved wife of Thomas N. Basile and is survived by her daughter Krista Visser and her husband Randall of West Olive; Belinda Basile her husband David, and Tiffany Basile all of Connecticut, and Richard Basile of Florida. She will be dearly missed by her seven beloved granddaughters: Alexia, Khloe, Taryn, Emily, Pamela, Camryn, and Maya, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also survived by brother Patrick (Loretta) O'Reilly of Burton; sisters Jan (James) VanGilder of Flushing and Maureen Bryant of North Carolina. She was preceded in death by parents Michael and Dorothy (O'Brien) O'Reilly and brothers John (Laura) O'Reilly and Tom O'Reilly.

Arrangements:

A memorial service will be held in Flint at a future announced date.

Interment will follow at The Cross in the Woods Cemetery, Indian River.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 10 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Interment
The Cross in the Woods Catholic Cemetery
