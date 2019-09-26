|
|
Kathleen Manasian
Whitmore Lake - September 22, 2019 age 71 of Whitmore Lake, formerly of Farmington Hills. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother of Ted (Kelly), and the late Jennifer (Doug) Schnell. Dear sister of Neal (Elaine) Reeves, Chris (Patty) Reeves, and the late Kent (Judy) Reeves. Proud grandma "Nana" to Abbey, Joshua, Katie, Emily, and Cole, and Great Nana to Hailey. The family will gather with friends Saturday, September 28th 3 PM until the 4 PM Memorial Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., Plymouth. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 26, 2019