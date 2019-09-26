Services
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Manasian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Manasian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Manasian Obituary
Kathleen Manasian

Whitmore Lake - September 22, 2019 age 71 of Whitmore Lake, formerly of Farmington Hills. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother of Ted (Kelly), and the late Jennifer (Doug) Schnell. Dear sister of Neal (Elaine) Reeves, Chris (Patty) Reeves, and the late Kent (Judy) Reeves. Proud grandma "Nana" to Abbey, Joshua, Katie, Emily, and Cole, and Great Nana to Hailey. The family will gather with friends Saturday, September 28th 3 PM until the 4 PM Memorial Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd. W., Plymouth. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now