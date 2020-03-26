|
|
Kathleen Marie Sachs "Kathy" Crawford
Farmington Hills - Kathleen Marie Sachs Crawford, "Kathy", 67, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died unexpectedly Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Mary Mercy Hospital in Livonia, Michigan. She was born April 21, 1953, in Newark, Ohio, and graduated from Newark Catholic High School in 1971.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Richard F. and Dolores (Moore) Sachs, her grandparents Willis F. and Helen (Brennan) Sachs and her beloved husband J. Dick Crawford as well as her aunts: Helen Josephine Sachs and Mary Gertrude Fetter and her uncle: Raymond Fetter. She is survived by her brother Thomas F. Sachs, who was very precious to his sister; her mother-in-law, Phyllis Crawford; and cousins: Fran Heimerl, John and Penny Murphy, Grace Fetter, Steven and Nancy Fetter and Thomas and Ruth Fetter. She also leaves her sisters-in-law: LouAnne Cooper (Roger), Sandi Muller (Gary), and Helen Zajic (Chris). She is lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and dear friends.
Kathy received her MSF from the Walsh College of Accountancy & Business Administration after graduating in 1975 from Otterbein College. One of Kathy's greatest joys was her time abroad in France where she fell in love with Paris and the French culture. Kathy's intelligence and abilities brought her to the Pentagon often through the years from her Michigan office where she worked at US Army TACOM for thirty-five years.
We are grateful for the years Kathy supported each of us to be stronger, more perceptive, participants in life. We will miss her wisdom and strive to live more gracefully in her memory.
There will be no formal services for Kathy at this time but to share your thoughts and memories about Kathy please go to: mykeeper.com/profile/kathleencrawford
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020