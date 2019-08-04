|
Kathleen (Murray) Pittel
Hartland - Kathleen (Murray) Pittel, 86, of Hartland Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 23 surrounded by loved ones. Kathleen was born in Detroit on August 21, 1932. She graduated from St Joseph Academy, Adrian and continued to gain further degrees in business, teaching, and modeling. Kathleen worked many jobs including Administrative Secretary, Sales Associate, and Professional Model. She enjoyed all of them but held an avid love for modeling. Kathleen modeled all her life, posing for companies such as Hudson's, JC Penny's, and local businesses. She also did TV, print and radio advertisements. Kathleen was actively involved in the community. She was a motivational speaker for Mary Kay Cosmetic and taught courses to young girls about professional modeling, maintaining good self-esteem and general success in life. Kathleen was married to Walter Pittel on August 8, 1953; they were married for 65 years. They have two sons, Alan and Roger. Kathleen is survived by Walter, Alan, Roger, DeLynn (daughter-in-law), Carol (daughter-in-law), Jennifer (granddaughter), Kevin (grandson), Michael (grandson), Hannah (granddaughter), Isaac (grandson), and Adena (granddaughter). She is preceded in death by her sisters Patricia and Virginia, mother Madelyn and father Thomas.A mass will be held at 10am Saturday August 24 at St Mary Magdalen Parish in Brighton, 2201 S Old US 23. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kathleen's life. Condolences may be sent to Walter Pittel at 3440 Fenton Rd, Hartland MI 48353. www.temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 4, 2019