Services
Temrowski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services
500 Main Street
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-2533
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary Magdalen Parish
Brighton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Pittel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen (Murray) Pittel


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen (Murray) Pittel Obituary
Kathleen (Murray) Pittel

Hartland - Kathleen (Murray) Pittel, 86, of Hartland Michigan, passed away peacefully on July 23 surrounded by loved ones. Kathleen was born in Detroit on August 21, 1932. She graduated from St Joseph Academy, Adrian and continued to gain further degrees in business, teaching, and modeling. Kathleen worked many jobs including Administrative Secretary, Sales Associate, and Professional Model. She enjoyed all of them but held an avid love for modeling. Kathleen modeled all her life, posing for companies such as Hudson's, JC Penny's, and local businesses. She also did TV, print and radio advertisements. Kathleen was actively involved in the community. She was a motivational speaker for Mary Kay Cosmetic and taught courses to young girls about professional modeling, maintaining good self-esteem and general success in life. Kathleen was married to Walter Pittel on August 8, 1953; they were married for 65 years. They have two sons, Alan and Roger. Kathleen is survived by Walter, Alan, Roger, DeLynn (daughter-in-law), Carol (daughter-in-law), Jennifer (granddaughter), Kevin (grandson), Michael (grandson), Hannah (granddaughter), Isaac (grandson), and Adena (granddaughter). She is preceded in death by her sisters Patricia and Virginia, mother Madelyn and father Thomas.A mass will be held at 10am Saturday August 24 at St Mary Magdalen Parish in Brighton, 2201 S Old US 23. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Kathleen's life. Condolences may be sent to Walter Pittel at 3440 Fenton Rd, Hartland MI 48353. www.temrowskifamilyfuneralhome.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now