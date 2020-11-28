Kathleen (Kay) Rose Bassett



Kathleen (Kay) Rose Endres Sheldon Bassett, passed away November 10, 2020 at the age of 102 years old, peacefully in her sleep and living at her eldest daughter's home in Stockton, California.



Kathleen Rose Endres was born October 18, 1918 in Detroit, Michigan. She was married to Dale L. Sheldon for 50 years, and they had five children. Kathleen was married to James Bassett for 11 years. She is survived by two daughters: Sandra Palmer of Stockton, California, and Kathleen Milner of Canton, Michigan. She is also survived by 14 of 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was buried at Meadowlawn Cemetery in New Port Richey, Florida, with her deceased husband, James.



Kathleen was a strong, vibrant, and loving force in her family, and a cherished matriarch who will forever be missed.









Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.