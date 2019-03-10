Resources
1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
- - Born Nov. 14, 1949, passed away Feb. 1, 2019. First child of Carl and Virginia Nelson in Taylor, Michigan. Graduate of Taylor Kennedy. Worked in Detroit at Difco Labs, volunteered with YWCA, taught at Wayne Westland Schools. Took joy in art, music, travel, nature, and parenthood. She enjoyed 27 happy years of marriage to Douglas Vervisch, and her pride for her only son Carl was abundant. Kathleen attended Woodstock, visited countless Michigan State Parks, traveled overseas, and showered her closest friends with her love. She died as she lived her last decade, close to her son in Florida and fiercely independent. She is survived by one very proud son.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 10, 2019
