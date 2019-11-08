|
Kathryn E. Wiles
Chesterfield - Kathryn E. Wiles (nee Gifford), age 70 of Chesterfield passed away November 6, 2019. Kathy was a teacher in the Anchor Bay School District for over 40 years and was much loved by students, parents and fellow staff. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority and Grace United Methodist Church in Chesterfield. Kathy enjoyed outings with friends, reading, bluegrass music, nature walks, traveling and NASCAR. Beloved wife of the late Mason. Loving mother of Amanda and the late Gregory. Dear sister of Mike (Vickie) Gifford and the late Terri. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Memorials may be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019