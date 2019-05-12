Kathryn Elizabeth Workens



Sterling Heights - Kathryn Elizabeth (Brennan) Workens entered into eternal life on May 5, 2019 at the age of 97. Kathryn was born on February 10, 1922 in Detroit (Corktown), Michigan to Thomas and Anna (Pohl) Brennan. She was the second oldest of six children. Her siblings included Sr. Mary Ann, Thomas, Eileen, Alice and John Brennan. Kathryn attended Holy Name Parochial School, St. Charles Catholic High School, and then graduated from business school in 1941. A scholar, Kathryn started her education at a young age and graduated high school earlier than her peers. After graduating from business school, she was offered the position of administrative assistant to the owner of Hudson Motor Company. Kathryn met her soon to be husband Marshall (Mike) Workens while working at Hudson Motor Company. She stated that when she met Mike, she knew he was the one as she always said "I saw all my newborn babies in his eyes". Kathryn and Mike were married on November 30, 1946, moved to Chicago, then returned back home to Detroit to settle with family and friends. Kathryn and Mike had ten children: Martin, Robert, Mary Ann, Patricia, Lawrence, Terrence, Michael, Elaine, Christine, and Thomas. Kathryn and Mike, as devout Catholics, sent their children to parochial and catholic high schools. Both Kathryn and Mike were involved in their community, Our Lady of Good Counsel and St. David parishes, and participated in the Meals on Wheels Volunteer program. Our mother was an avid reader, painter, a member of the Great Books club, and had a fantastic memory that we all envied. Near the end of her life, she would read 5-7 books a week and would share wonderful stories of family and friends from the past during our visits. She had a sharp sense of humor and the family spent many hours visiting and chatting with the caring and loving mother we treasured and respected. Kathryn is mourned by surviving children Martin, Mary Ann (Dan) Stahl, Patricia, Larry (Judy), Terry (Annable), Elaine (Doug) Manix, Christine (Jim) Genoa, and Thomas, daughter-in-law Lynn, 21 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Marshall (Mike) Workens, sons Robert and Michael, grandson Matthew Workens, granddaughter Anna Lewenz, sisters Sr. Mary Ann Brennan and Eileen Schmidt, and brother Thomas Brennan. A memorial mass to celebrate the life of Kathryn will be on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, 38750 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, by Fr. William Sinatra at 10:00 am (brief visitation period beginning at 9:30 am). Donations in memory of Kathryn Workens can be sent in her name to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen or the Salvation Army.











Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 12, 2019