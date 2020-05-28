Kathryn Kovach Prichard



On May 25, 2020, Kathryn passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness. Kathryn was born April 13, 1926, in Vanderbilt, PA, and was the 11th child of 13 born to Michael and Mary Kovach. She was predeceased by all her siblings. Kathryn's beloved husband, James Clark Prichard, died in 1989 after 43 years of marriage.



Kathryn is survived by her 5 children: Karen Knowles, James Clark Prichard II (Cathy), Linda Zielke (James), Mark Prichard (Gerianne) and Nancy Renner (Michael). She will be remembered lovingly by her 10 children and 5 great grandchildren.



Kathryn's life will be celebrated on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 am at Our Lady of Hope, located at Little Mack and Martin Roads in St. Clair Shores, MI. Please do not approach the doors of the church before 9:50 am. The church is properly set up for social distancing.



Please view the Kaul Funeral Home (St Clair Shores location) website for online obituary and details.



Memorial offerings may be made in Kathryn's name to the Meals on Wheels program.









