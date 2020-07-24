Kathryn L. (Pouget) Potts
Age 72, passed on July 22, 2020.
Beloved daughter of God, our Father, born into this life and cherished by Arthur and Lenore (Tillman) Pouget. Loving mother to Jeannine (Jim) McCarty. Beloved sister of Rev. Richard Pouget (deceased), Robert Pouget, John (Kay) Pouget, Denise Tietze, Barbara (David) Engler, Patricia Gonyeau, Andrea (Stephen) Roddy, Brian (Beverly) Pouget, Mary Pouget, Anita (William) Kennedy, and Jane Elizabeth Pouget (deceased). Loving aunt to Melissa, Emily, Claire, Anne, Cynthia, Amy, Matthew, Paul, Jacquelyn, Shawn, Fr. Patrick, Allison, Adam, Megan, April, Brendan, Kevin, Christopher, and Rachel. Cherished great-aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was blessed with "bonus" grandchildren Candice and Kenny, and great-grandchildren Shaelyn, Kendra, RaeLynn, and Colton. Kathryn was a woman of great faith who dedicated her life to the Catholic Church, both with her beautiful voice as a cantor and almost 30 years of bookkeeping. We are confident she was no stranger to Jesus when He welcomed her home.
Visitation at the VanLerberghe Funeral Home, 30600 Harper Ave, St. Clair Shores, on Sunday 3:30-8pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at St. Margaret of Scotland Church at 12:30pm. Share memories at vanfuneral.com