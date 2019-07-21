|
|
Kathryn Lynch
Canton - Beloved wife of Terry. Loving mother of Bridget (Jim) Clark, Katie (Ron) Slampak, Meghan (John) Doucet and Patrick Lynch. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph J. Lucas and Alta M. O'Connor. Dear sister of the late Jack (Lois) Lucas, Jim (Betty) Lucas and Duane (Diane) Lucas. Cherished grandmother of Haley, Micah, Lucas, Thomas, Caragh and Nick. Graduate of Mercy College of Detroit. A social worker at the Cerebral Palsy Institute of Detroit. Active member of the women's group of Ancient Order of Hibernians. A devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church. Life-long supporter of the Girl Scouts and the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO). A long-time supporter of St. Patrick's Senior Center of Detroit. Kathryn touched countless lives. Memorial Gathering Friday, July 26, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Road (S. of Cherry Hill) until time of her Memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. Donations can be made to First Step.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019