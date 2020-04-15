|
|
Kathryn (Kitty) Quinn
Redford - Kathryn (Kitty) Quinn of Redford, MI passed away on April 8, 2020. She was born on October 25, 1923 on a farm in Black Lick, PA to Karl and Kathryn (Palmer) Ludwig. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years Edward (Bud) Quinn, and their three sons, John, Edward, and Daniel. She is survived by their four daughters, Kathryn (George) Belvitch, Mary Clare (Charles) Steiner, Eileen Quinn (Peter Smythe), Bridget Quinn (Thomas Keller), and ten grandchildren, Patrick Belvitch, Michael Belvitch (Eric Brown), Bridget (Jordan) Amodeo, Charles (Meagan) Steiner, Kathryn (Glenn) Westphal, Colleen Smythe, Bridget Smythe, Sara Smythe, Kathryn Keller and Clare Keller, and three great grandchildren, Gary and Blaine Amodeo, and CJ Steiner. She is also survived by her brother Karl (Darlene) Ludwig, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother George Ludwig and sisters Elizabeth Tyner and Mary Clare Incardona.
Kitty received her B.S. in Chemistry from the College of St. Francis in Joliet, IL in 1945. Before her marriage, she was employed as a chemist at the Seagram Distillery in Relay, Maryland which produced rocket fuel during World War II, and then as a social worker by the Department of Public Assistance in Johnstown, PA. Kitty was a brilliant, wise and creative woman. Whether it was feeding a family of nine on a shoestring, concocting her own cleaning solutions, sewing clothes, upholstering furniture, making jam, pruning trees, caring for sick children and animals, or explaining the War of the Roses, it seemed that there was nothing she did not know or could not do. She had a remarkable inner strength and resiliency that bore her through life's sorrows. She had a deep sense of empathy and always put the needs of others before her own, whether they were those dearest to her or complete strangers. Her greatest joy was her family whom she loved with her whole heart.
A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Valentine's Church in Redford, MI for 60 years. A memorial mass will be held at a later date with interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the ARC of Northwest Wayne County, for the "Just Fun Club" 26049 Five Mile Road, Redford Twp., MI 48239.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 18, 2020