Kathy Lee Krupa
Sterling Heights - Kathy Lee Krupa. Born Jan 7, 1961. A resident of Sterling Heights and Lexington, Mi. Passed suddenly Sept 8th, 2019.
Beloved wife of Marian "Marty" for 27 years.Loving daughter of Lee and Kathryn Hedeen.Cherished sister of Brent (Cindy) Hedeen and Bonnie Hedeen (Tina Peek).Treasured sister-in-law of Arthur (Mary Frances) Stema. Dearest aunt of Chelsea Leigh Hedeen, Nicole (Mike) Frazier, Michael (Marilyn) Stema, and Jeffrey Stema. Loved by several great-nieces and nephews.
She was a talented portrait artist; fun-loving friend; art chair, and avid supporter of Ducks Unlimited. Always had a smile for everyone, made fast friends of strangers and made us all laugh.
Viewing At Mandziuk Funeral Home, in Sterling Heights, Saturday, September 14, 3 to 7 pm. Service 7 to 8 pm.
in lieu of flowers, you can donate in support of her commitment to Ducks Unlimited. Checks to: Ducks Unlimited, Inc.
In memo on check: Kathy Lee Krupa Memorial
Send to: Ducks Unlimited, c/o: Kathy Lee Krupa. One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN, USA, 38120
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 12, 2019