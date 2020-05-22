Kayleen J. "Kay" Hartman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kayleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kayleen J. "Kay" Hartman

Northville - Age 81, of Northville passed away May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob". Loving mother of Laurie (Bob) Wasko, Doug (Amy) Hartman, and Jeff Hartman. Dear sister of Sharon (Henry) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Erin, Sara, Jenny, and Grant. Private services will be held. During this difficult time, please make sure to reach out to the family by leaving your thoughts online, sending a card, or a making phone call. Contributions appreciated to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Please share condolences at casterlinefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved