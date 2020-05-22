Kayleen J. "Kay" Hartman
Northville - Age 81, of Northville passed away May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob". Loving mother of Laurie (Bob) Wasko, Doug (Amy) Hartman, and Jeff Hartman. Dear sister of Sharon (Henry) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Erin, Sara, Jenny, and Grant. Private services will be held. During this difficult time, please make sure to reach out to the family by leaving your thoughts online, sending a card, or a making phone call. Contributions appreciated to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Please share condolences at casterlinefuneralhome.com.
Northville - Age 81, of Northville passed away May 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob". Loving mother of Laurie (Bob) Wasko, Doug (Amy) Hartman, and Jeff Hartman. Dear sister of Sharon (Henry) Johnson. Cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Erin, Sara, Jenny, and Grant. Private services will be held. During this difficult time, please make sure to reach out to the family by leaving your thoughts online, sending a card, or a making phone call. Contributions appreciated to the Humane Society of Huron Valley. Please share condolences at casterlinefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.