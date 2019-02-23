|
Keith Edward Barry
Garden City - Loving stepson of Betty Barry, Beloved son of the late Edward and the late Elizabeth Barry. Dear brother of Denise (Larry) Adams. Cherished uncle of Kimberly (Jason) Woodward Rowe. Dearest great uncle of Nicole Kailing. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Keith's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of 4 Chaplains Nursing Center for the excellent care they gave him.
Memorial Visitation Saturday 1 pm - 4 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers family suggests memorials to Angela Hospice.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 23, 2019