Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Edward Barry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Keith Edward Barry Obituary
Keith Edward Barry

Garden City - Loving stepson of Betty Barry, Beloved son of the late Edward and the late Elizabeth Barry. Dear brother of Denise (Larry) Adams. Cherished uncle of Kimberly (Jason) Woodward Rowe. Dearest great uncle of Nicole Kailing. He was very dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Keith's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of 4 Chaplains Nursing Center for the excellent care they gave him.

Memorial Visitation Saturday 1 pm - 4 pm at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers family suggests memorials to Angela Hospice.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now