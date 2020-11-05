Keith Stuart Moffat
Keith Stuart Moffat, affectionately known to all as Buck, passed away October 28, 2020, after a long and valiantly fought battle with cancer. He was 73. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Nadine (Mickey) Moffat of Fort Worth Texas, and his brother Barry J. Moffat, also of Fort Worth. He is survived by his son, R. Stryker Moffat, of Northport, Alabama, his sister Judy also of Fort Worth, and his partner Deborah Silver, of Pontiac, Michigan. He is also survived by his dearest friend of 58 years, Don Higgins, of Fort Worth. Very special friends include Les Rohan of Pan Handle Texas, Jan Lammers, of Baytown, Texas, and Thomas Soper, of San Francisco, California. He is also survived by many young adults whom he nurtured, and design professionals and friends both local and nationwide.
Born August 25, 1947, in Nashville Tennessee, he grew up with a keen interest in music and musical instruments of all sorts. He also collected vintage scientific equipment, cameras and movie projectors. A father who was plant manager for General Dynamics in Fort Worth at the time they developed the F-16 for the US Air Force proved to be a fine and patient teacher for everything having an engine. That fascination with vintage vehicles of all kinds culminated in his acquisition of the 2009 Corvette ZR1, a fine and rare example of American automotive design and engineering.
He attended Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, and graduated with a degree in Architecture. He was a Saarinen Scholar in Architecture at the Cranbrook Academy of Art, and graduated with a Master's in Architecture in 1972. Always drawn to construction and fabrication, he spent years as a general contractor, and later became head of Technical Design for Rossetti Architects. In 2004 he became the founding Director of Design and Fabrication for The Branch Studio, a position he held until January of 2020. He designed, engineered and supervised the fabrication of heirloom quality planters, fountains, pergolas and ornament for the garden. Examples of his work in steel and wood grace gardens both public and private throughout the U.S.
Per his wishes, his body was cremated, and there will be no formal funeral service. Plans for a gathering of friends and family for a celebration of his life are planned for the spring of 2021. Those wishing to make a tribute donation are welcome to do so to the charity of their choice
.