Kenneth A. O'Rear
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth A. O'Rear

Novi - Kenneth A. O'Rear, 93, passed away on May 14, 2020 in Novi, Michigan.

Ken was born on April 20, 1927 to the late Edward and Bertha (Gaffney) O'Rear in Kansas City, MO. He left college to serve in the US Navy and then worked for the Bendix Corp. until he was recruited by Ford. For twenty of his 34 year career he was manager of Building 6 Experimental Division FoMoCo. He enjoyed being involved with amateur hockey with his sons and was the first coach for the Compuware Hockey Club. He spent his retirement exploring his interests in economics and philosophy with his favorite authors.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Stephen, and his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth Helen (Leitner) O'Rear. He is survived by his children, Cathleen O'Rear, Kevin (Sharon) O'Rear, Mary Melissa (John) Turnbull, Thomas (Barbara) O'Rear, and Ian (Lisa) O'Rear. He is the dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved