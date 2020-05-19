Kenneth A. O'Rear



Novi - Kenneth A. O'Rear, 93, passed away on May 14, 2020 in Novi, Michigan.



Ken was born on April 20, 1927 to the late Edward and Bertha (Gaffney) O'Rear in Kansas City, MO. He left college to serve in the US Navy and then worked for the Bendix Corp. until he was recruited by Ford. For twenty of his 34 year career he was manager of Building 6 Experimental Division FoMoCo. He enjoyed being involved with amateur hockey with his sons and was the first coach for the Compuware Hockey Club. He spent his retirement exploring his interests in economics and philosophy with his favorite authors.



He was preceded in death by his infant son, Stephen, and his beloved wife of 65 years, Ruth Helen (Leitner) O'Rear. He is survived by his children, Cathleen O'Rear, Kevin (Sharon) O'Rear, Mary Melissa (John) Turnbull, Thomas (Barbara) O'Rear, and Ian (Lisa) O'Rear. He is the dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.









