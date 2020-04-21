Services
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
Kenneth B. Oughton

Kenneth B. Oughton

Kenneth B. Oughton, age 61, passed away April 10, 2020. Kenneth was the beloved husband of Denise Oughton; loving father of Katherine and Andrew Oughton; and dear brother of Ronald and the late LeRoy Oughton. He worked for the Detroit News for about 30 years and was currently retired. Beyond his family, which he loved without limit, Kenneth was passionate in life about two things in particular. He was always an Eagle Scout at heart. He was the Scoutmaster of Troop 1916, which he founded at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Warren. He was also a Master Gardener and had a big, green thumb. Private services have taken place. Arrangements entrusted to David Wysocki Funeral Home, Warren. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
