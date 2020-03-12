|
|
Kenneth C. Keller
Bad Axe - It is with great sadness that the family of Ken Keller announces the peaceful passing of our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather on March 11, 2020, in Bad Axe, Michigan after a rich life of 90 years. Ken will be forever held in the hearts of his children Marty, John, Greg (Paula), Therese Keller Vandenbelt (Garret), Bob (Debbie), David (Lorraine), Michael Cucinella and Kathy Kerwinski-Lynch (Jeff), grandchildren Jonathan (Krista), Devin, Kristin Vandenbelt (Murat), Leah Vandenbelt (Ali), Brennan, Alex, Abby, Kim, Jamie Longson (Nick), Dakota Cucinella and great grandchildren Miles Shah, Jack Shah, Austin Jorrey and Madeline Longson. Ken was preceded in death by his children Michael, Mary, Lawrence, Marie, grandchild Dylan Cucinella and wife Maddie.
Ken graduated from St. James High School, Ferndale, Michigan, in 1947. Ken served in the US Army. He was married to Jean McGillis from 1950-1978, raising 6 children then in 1982 he married Madeline Rak. In 1967 Ken purchased Royal Oak Printing which later merged with Troy Oaks Graphics. Ken enjoyed oil painting, square dancing, banjo playing, bowling, cribbage and golf and was active in the Cursillo religious movement. Ken generously committed time and resources to numerous worthy charitable organizations.
Ken will be sorely missed by those whose life he touched.
The family would like to express its deep appreciation for care provided for our father by United Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations in memory of Ken be made to at or at stjude.org/donate.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020