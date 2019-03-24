Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Kenneth C. Tempest

- - March 22, 2019 Age 87. Beloved husband of the late Beverly (McDowell). Loving father of Cynthia Welch, Brian (Lisa), Lori (Chuck), and Daryl (Laureta). Proud grandfather of 8 and 1 great grandson.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 2:00-9:00 pm with Service at 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Michigan Diabetes is preferred by the family.Memories shared at www.bcfh.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019
