Kenneth John Klebba
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth John Klebba

Port Charlotte, FL - February 26, 1942 - May 31, 2020

Kenneth (Ken) John Klebba of Port Charlotte, Florida (formerly of Clarkston, Michigan), passed away peacefully May 31, 2020, after a long illness.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife of more than 30 years, April, and is survived by his wife of 13 years, Elaine, son, Chris (Caryn), and grandsons, Griffin and Benjamin. Ken was like a father to and best-man at the wedding of Stephen and Melissa Seed.

Ken will also be greatly missed by his second family: sons Tom, Tim, and Nick; grand-daughters Amanda, Taylor, Alex, and Alaina; grandsons, Tim and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Willow, Keelyn, Abby, Carson, and Kyla.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved