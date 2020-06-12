Kenneth John Klebba



Port Charlotte, FL - February 26, 1942 - May 31, 2020



Kenneth (Ken) John Klebba of Port Charlotte, Florida (formerly of Clarkston, Michigan), passed away peacefully May 31, 2020, after a long illness.



Ken was preceded in death by his wife of more than 30 years, April, and is survived by his wife of 13 years, Elaine, son, Chris (Caryn), and grandsons, Griffin and Benjamin. Ken was like a father to and best-man at the wedding of Stephen and Melissa Seed.



Ken will also be greatly missed by his second family: sons Tom, Tim, and Nick; grand-daughters Amanda, Taylor, Alex, and Alaina; grandsons, Tim and Ryan; and great-grandchildren, Willow, Keelyn, Abby, Carson, and Kyla.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.









