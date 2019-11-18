|
Kenneth John Whiting
Milford, OH - Kenneth John Whiting, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019.
Beloved husband for 68 years to the late Dorothea A. Whiting. Loving father of Jim (Cathy) and Bob (Kristyn). Cherished grandfather of Lesley (Mike) and Brian (Elise). Proud great-grandfather of Grace, Shay, Tommy and Kya. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred (Phil) and Nova Whiting and his sister, Thelma Weaver.
Ken was born on October 13, 1925 and was raised in Okemos, MI. He served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy during WW2 and was a proud graduate of Michigan State University, where he received his Electrical Engineering degree and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He retired after a distinguished career at Burroughs Corporation in 1986. A longtime resident of Birmingham, MI, Oceanside, CA, and finally Milford, OH.
Ken loved all sports and especially enjoyed playing and watching golf and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans and San Diego Padres. He also enjoyed traveling, playing cards and socializing with neighbors, friends and family. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.
Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at Glendale Cemetery in Okemos, MI, in the spring. In lieu of flowers for the family, please donate in Ken's name to the at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019