St James Catholic Church
46325 W 10 Mile Rd
Novi, MI 48374
SOUTH LYON - Kenneth Joseph Freund passed away peacefully on January 6th surrounded by his wife and children. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Linda - and proud father of his daughters Kim Kozaczynski (Chris), Nicole Duffey (Dan), son Peter Freund, stepchildren Melissa Bjork (Greg), stepson Dennis Collopy (Angela), and 13 grandchildren. He is proceeded in death his brother Roy Freund and survived by siblings Mark Freund, Bob Freund (Mary Pat), Luke Freund (Betsy), Stan Freund (Debbie), and Ann Lewis (Tom).

Ken lived a life full of zest and enthusiasm. He loved fiercely and he had a contagious personality people were drawn to. He will be missed dearly by all.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday January 10, 2020 at St. James Church, 46325 W 10 Mile Rd, Novi 48374. A celebration of life will follow at Tanglewood Clubhouse 22805 Country Club Dr. South Lyon 48178.

In honor of Ken and in lieu of flowers, contributions to would be greatly appreciated.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
