The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
- - Beloved husband of Phyllis Katz. Dear father of Lori Tuchklaper and Steven (Jackie) Katz. Loving grandfather of Allie (Joe) Asmann, Zachary Tuchklaper, Rachel, Dani, Kevin and Garrett Katz. Adoring great-grandfather of Liana and Logan Asmann. Devoted brother of the late Donald Katz. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. SERVICES THURSDAY, 2:00 PM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019
