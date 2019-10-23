Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
West Bloomfield - Kenneth Knoppow, 70, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died October 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Sue Schottenfels. Cherished father of Brianna Knoppow and Alana (Darin Garrison) Knoppow. Loving stepfather of Maggie (Dan Seaton) Lanzilote and Anthony (Jennifer Lindemer) Lanzilote. Loving brother of the late Joyce Warshawsky. Dear brother-in-law of Bob Warshawsky and Bettie Young. Proud uncle of Naomi (Sam) Harwin, Brian Warshawsky, Maree (Rob) Nicol, and Alex (Matt Costello) Maclennan. Also survived by many loving cousins and a world of friends. SERVICE WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY AT 1:00 P.M. AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
