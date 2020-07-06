1/1
Kenneth Milton Cooper Jr.
Kenneth Milton Cooper Jr

Kenneth passed away on July 4, 2020. Kenneth is survived by his wife Beverly who he was married to for 62 years. He is also survived by his sons Michael, Dan (Beth), Ted (Marie) and David (Jennifer). Ken had 9 grandchildren: Chloe (Christopher), Julia, Anne, Tom, Adam, Megan, Jane, Will, Jack and 2 great grandchildren: Georgia and Anne. He was born in Sylvania, Ohio on January 31, 1935. His parents were Kenneth and Irma Cooper. He adored his sister Joyce Yeager and husband Doug. Ken played football at Ohio State University and he helped them win the 1954 National Championship. He graduated in 1957. After serving the US Airforce he went on to lead a successful gas and oil distributorship.

Ken was an avid supporter of his sons' various sporting interests. He coached football and baseball in the early years and rarely missed an event as they grew older into the collegiate level.

Ken always had a great story to share and his laughter was infectious. He enjoyed spending time at the family cottage in Port Clinton, Ohio where his favorite activities were boating, fishing and spending time with his family. He was also a dedicated member of the First United Methodist Church in Birmingham for over 55 years.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodward Hills for the love and care they gave Kenny during his final years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the First United Methodist Church of Birmingham Music Program. 1589 W. Maple, Birmingham Michigan 48009.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 6 to Jul. 8, 2020.
