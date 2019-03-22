|
Kenneth Monicatti
Romeo - Kenneth A. Monicatti, age 76, March 20, 2019. He was born January 22, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. Beloved husband of 55 years to Linda (nee Kramer). Dearest father of Beth (Andrew Blank) Monicatti-Blank, Jill (Michael Rowley) Monicatti-Rowley, Amy Monicatti, and the late Mary L. Monicatti. Proud grandfather of four: Megan (Benjamin), Benjamin, Carlo, and Emilio. Dearest brother of Gloria (the late Tom) Schettler, the late Lawrence (Kathy) Monicatti, and the late Michael(Sandra) Monicatti. Family will receive friends Friday from 2pm until 9pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd,(3 Blks East of Van Dyke) Utica. Saturday, Ken will lie in state at St. John & Paul Catholic Church ,7777 West 28 Mile Road., Washington Township; Saturday from 9am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10am. Memorial Contributions appreciated to: U of M Research ~ Lewy Body Dementia OR Stitches Women's Initiatives. Please share a memory at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 22, 2019