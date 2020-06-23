Kenneth Peter Keller
Livonia - Kenneth Peter Keller, 69, of Livonia, passed away peacefully in his home, on June 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ellen, devoted father to Steven (Paul) and Amy (Jeremiah), and loving brother to Helane (Blair), John (Ruth), and Jim (Anne). A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 3:30-8PM at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, 37000 Six Mile Rd., Livonia, MI 48152.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.