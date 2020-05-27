Kenneth Sylvester Kuechle
Clarkston - Kuechle, Kenneth Sylvester; of Clarkston; passed away May 22, 2020; age 76; preceded in death by his wife Martina; father of Amanda Kuechle and Martina (James) Sykes; grandpa of Andrew Howison and James Sykes. Please leave a memory or condolence on his online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 27 to May 31, 2020.