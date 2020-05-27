I can say that you will definitely be missed Ken. you are a gentleman for sure and you and your family were definitely family to me because of the the Irish dinner. we will always share over at my Aunt Mikki. I definitely seen you and your family is family to me and I love you and you will definitely miss heaven definitely got an angel in you till we meet again love you. My prayers I send players to Martina Manny and the rest of the family

Michael Colvin

Friend