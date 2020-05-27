Kenneth Sylvester Kuechle
1943 - 2020
Kenneth Sylvester Kuechle

Clarkston - Kuechle, Kenneth Sylvester; of Clarkston; passed away May 22, 2020; age 76; preceded in death by his wife Martina; father of Amanda Kuechle and Martina (James) Sykes; grandpa of Andrew Howison and James Sykes. Please leave a memory or condolence on his online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home - Clarkston
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

9 entries
May 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. A fellow UD grad and avid Titan basketball supporter, who sat three or four seats down at all the games. You will be missed, Ken.
Ron & Kitty Thayer
Friend
May 23, 2020
My prayers and condolences to you and your family. I'm here if you need anything .
Patricia Crosson
Friend
May 23, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time! Have so many good memories of being with the family at our Uncle Syl and Eleanor's home. And wonderful times with Ken and Marty at there wedding and other visits. Luv y'all. Gail and Dave Stopar.
Gail (Kuechle) Stopar
Family
May 23, 2020
I can say that you will definitely be missed Ken. you are a gentleman for sure and you and your family were definitely family to me because of the the Irish dinner. we will always share over at my Aunt Mikki. I definitely seen you and your family is family to me and I love you and you will definitely miss heaven definitely got an angel in you till we meet again love you. My prayers I send players to Martina Manny and the rest of the family
Michael Colvin
Friend
May 23, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss God be with you Amanda Marty Andrew and James
Wayne and Jeanne Howison
May 22, 2020
Thinking of you Martina and Amanda...wishing you peace.
Yvonne King
Friend
May 22, 2020
So so Sorry! OuR Heartfelt condolences to the entire family!!!
Posh Gulati MD
Friend
May 22, 2020
Ken was really a great friend to so many there was't anythig he wouldn't have done for anyone ! His grandboy''s were is love & life alone with his Daughter's Amanda & Martina !!! Ken will be missed a lot's ! Jesus Healig Hands Be. on The Family l
sheila colvin
Friend
May 22, 2020
Ken was a high school friend and a stalwart member of our football team. Ken was always there if you needed something and always gave more than he took. We all would hope our lives are lived as well as his. Prayers have been said and you will be missed my old friend.
Terry McDonald
