Kenneth Virgin
Waterford - Kenneth Virgin of Waterford, age 93, formally of Farmington Hills passed away on November 29, 2019. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 67 years, Lois. He is survived by his nine children Phyllis (Paul), Philip (Corinne), Kenneth (Mary Jo), Susan, Patrick (Misty), William (Nita), David (Erin), John (Carol) and Julia (Mary), his grandchildren, Paul (Andrea), Brian (Kimberly), Amber (Corey), JP, Keith (Laura), Larissa (Nicholas), Caitlin (Ian), Torie , Aric, Lars, Michelle, Lizzie, and Cameron and great grandchildren Easton, Sofia, Chloe, Brooke, and Emily.
A memorial will take place in the spring
In lieu of flowers donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019