Kevin Aquinto
Northville - Passed away suddenly on July 13, 2020, at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Angie. Loving father of Sarah, Anthony, and Erin. Cherished grandfather of Levi and dear brother of Vincent (Kathy), Steve, Greg (Patty), and Henry. Proud uncle of 21 nieces and nephews. He will be resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) on Saturday, July 18 from 1-8 pm with a Funeral Service on Sunday, July 19 at 2 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com