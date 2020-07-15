1/1
Kevin Aquinto
Kevin Aquinto

Northville - Passed away suddenly on July 13, 2020, at the age of 61. Beloved husband of Angie. Loving father of Sarah, Anthony, and Erin. Cherished grandfather of Levi and dear brother of Vincent (Kathy), Steve, Greg (Patty), and Henry. Proud uncle of 21 nieces and nephews. He will be resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) on Saturday, July 18 from 1-8 pm with a Funeral Service on Sunday, July 19 at 2 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Reposing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
JUL
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
