Kevin P. Rennie
Rennie Kevin P. "Rhino", Age 61. September 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of Sarah (Charles Reszko) Rennie, Michelle (Dean) Jones and Christina (Brian) Tallent. Dear brother of Mary (Patrick) Kane, Shannon (Jon) Dehring, Elizabeth, Jean, Joan, Gail, James (Robin), Patrick, George (Mary) and David (Cindy) Rennie. Proud Pa of Ashlee, Rylee, Liam and Remington. Visitation 1:00pm - 8:00pm Monday, September 30. Funeral Service 11:00am Tuesday, October 1 at Weise Funeral Home, 7210 Park, Allen Park (313-382-1150). Please sign online guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 29, 2019