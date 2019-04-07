Services
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
6:30 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Livonia - age 66, of Livonia; went home to be with his Savior on March 31, 2019. Beloved husband of 42 years to Jane; dear father of Linden Lea (Chris) Peters, Kirsten Renas; proud Opa of Kristian and Kieran; cherished son of Eleanore and the late Herb; brother of Kevin (Kathy) Renas, Kip (Joanne Murray) Renas; brother-in-law of Sioux (the late Zeke) Zilantis, Russell Barnes along with many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, colleagues, and an extensive family of students. Visitation Sunday, April 7th from 2 - 8 PM with a 6:30 PM Remembrance Service at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Rd., W. (btwn Sheldon & Beck) Plymouth. Family will gather to greet friends Monday, April 8th 10 AM until the 11 AM Funeral Service at Trinity Church, 10101 Ann Arbor Rd., W., Plymouth, MI 48170. Interment Parkview Memorial Cemetery, Livonia. In lieu of flowers, memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019
