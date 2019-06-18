|
Kristen E. Ventura
Farmington Hills - Kristen E. Ventura, age 31, passed away suddenly on June 14, 2019. She was the cherished daughter of Ken and Eve. Loving sister of Lia (Michael) Gonzalez, Erik (Ai Kawashima) and Kenny. Doting aunt of Joshua and Noah Gonzalez. Also survived by her dear aunts, uncles and cousins. Kristen will also be missed by her cats, Cleo and Binx. Visitation Thursday, June 20, 1-7 pm with a time for sharing at 6 pm at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to Almost Home Animal Rescue, 25503 Clara Ln., Southfield, MI 48034. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 18, 2019