Lance Anthony Vaccarelli
Dearborn - Lance Anthony Vaccarelli was born June 26 1969. July 12, 2019 he left us suddenly and unexpectedly. He graduated Catholic Central in 1987. Lance was a Michigander and loved his parents place in Traverse City. He was very athletic and had the most impressive psychical strength. He received a basketball scholarship and graduated from Montana State University. For 25 years he worked as a Master Mason. Individuals that apprenticed under him are now some of the best in the country. His expert masonry skills are found in buildings all over the Detroit area and are a beautiful legacy. Lance had a huge caring heart, was generous, kind and always gave to those less fortunate. His sense of humor made us all laugh. Lance survived by his beloved mother, his 2 sisters and a brother, and his beloved 2 nephews and niece, a great niece and great nephew, many cousins and his 6 Aunts and 4 Uncles and many friends and colleagues. Lance was preceded in death by his father, his uncle and both sets of grandparents. We have a huge void in our lives and our love for him is eternal. A celebration of life will be held September 21, 2019 at 11am at Connection Church 3855 S Sheldon Rd, Canton, MI 48188.
Lance loved dogs. Instead of flowers, Lance would appreciate any donations in his name made to: MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Educational Center 16121 Reckinger Rd Dearborn, MI 313-943-2697.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 25, 2019