Larry G. Currie
Garden City - Currie, Larry G. of Garden City, Age 77. August 14, 2020.
Beloved husband of Dorthy Loving father of Dawn (Evan) Hinskey and Larry Jr. Dear grandfather of Devan. Brother of James (Carol), Peter Currie & Lynda (Johnny) Delbusso. Also survived by several nieces & nephews.
Larry was retired from General Motors after over 30 years of service and was an Entrepreneur in the button business. Per Larry's request, No Service is planned.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society
.
