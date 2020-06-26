Larry William Renton
Milford - Larry William Renton, a resident of Milford, MI, died at his home on June 23, 2020 at the age of 71.
Born in Detroit, MI on March 17, 1949 to parents George William and Carolyn Jane (nee. Abler) Renton. Larry received his Associate Degree from Schoolcraft College and worked as a drafting engineer. He proudly served his country in Vietnam as a member of the US Marine Corps.
Larry was an avid nature lover and outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Milford Turtle Club. Larry was an avid collector of eagle artwork.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda (Jim) Hedges and Patricia (Jim) Elliot; nieces and nephews, Sarah (Doug) Dwyer, Jason (Katie) Hedges, Jon (Elisabeth) Hedges, Marc (Lisa) Elliot and Lisa (Rick) Mausolf; great nieces and nephews, Eleanor, Paige, George, Elise and Alexandra. Larry is predeceased by his parents.
A private graveside service with military honors was held at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy, MI on Saturday, June 27, 2020.
For further information, phone Lynch & Sons, Milford at 248-684-6645 or visit www.LynchandSonsMilford.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.