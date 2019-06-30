Services
Larry Zangerle
Larry Zangerle


1928 - 2019
Larry Zangerle Obituary
Larry Zangerle

- - Larry Zangerle passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Mary Lou. Loving father of Kathy (Paul) Alvarez, Donald, Sally Zangerle-Taylor, Thomas, Anne Zangerle-Munzert, and Lisa (Matt) Freeland. Proud grandfather and great grandfather. Preceded in death by his first wife, Evelyn, and his sons; Carl and Peter. He served in World War II in the Navy Submarine Service. Memorial donations may be sent to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit or the United States Navy Memorial. Memorial service to be determined.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019
