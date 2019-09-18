|
|
Laura M. Roth
- - Beloved wife of Burton Roth. Dear mother of Melissa (Dirk) Roth and Jodi (Joshua) Isser and the late Jeffrey Roth. Loving grandmother of Max, Emily, Daniel, Hannah and Jack. Dearest sister of the late Maida (the late Jerome) Zuckerman and the late Merle (the late Selma) Silverman. Also remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES THURSDAY 10:00AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT BETH MOSES CEMETERY, MT. CLEMENS or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 18, 2019