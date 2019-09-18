Services
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
Laura M. Roth

Laura M. Roth Obituary
Laura M. Roth

- - Beloved wife of Burton Roth. Dear mother of Melissa (Dirk) Roth and Jodi (Joshua) Isser and the late Jeffrey Roth. Loving grandmother of Max, Emily, Daniel, Hannah and Jack. Dearest sister of the late Maida (the late Jerome) Zuckerman and the late Merle (the late Selma) Silverman. Also remembered by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES THURSDAY 10:00AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT BETH MOSES CEMETERY, MT. CLEMENS or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 18, 2019
