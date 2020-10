Or Copy this URL to Share

Warren - Lawrence B. Phelan Jr., 67, passed away October 12, 2020 in Warren, MI surrounded by his dear friends and family. Loving father of Daniel (Jamie) Phelan and Rebecca (Ryan) Ossenmacher. Dear grandfather of Lola, William, Finley, Drew, and Benjamin. Dear brother of Sue (Pat) Temple. Preceded in death by father Lawrence, mother Elizabeth Jean, brother John, and sister Julia. Survived by his former spouse Kathleen Phelan, stepmother Ruth Ann Phelan, and sister-in-law Carolyn Phelan. A celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date.









