Lawrence "Larry" Buslepp
Lawrence "Larry" Buslepp passed in peace at home on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Larry was born on August 2, 1943, in Detroit, MI and lived in metro Detroit his entire life. Larry worked as an engineer at GM for 34 years. An avid car guy, Larry's stories generally began with the make and model of the car he owned at the time.
Larry was a loving husband, father, and Papa. He is survived by his wife Gretchen, South Lyon, MI and four children: Jennifer (Jason) Snyder, Newark, DE, Bill (Riza Cruz) Buslepp, Baton Rouge, LA, Meghan (Jim) Takashima, Pleasant Ridge, MI and Jim (Jamie Brotchner), Plymouth, MI, as well as grandchildren Adrianna, Chase and Evelyn and sister, Mary Jo (Steve) Lesz. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ursula Buslepp, and his brother John Buslepp.
Larry was a devout Catholic. Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12 pm at Saint Mary Magdalen located at 2201 S. Old 23 Highway, Brighton, MI 48114. Friends and family are welcome to celebrate at the church beginning at 10 am until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Michigan or Magdalen's Kitchen.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.