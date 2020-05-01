Lawrence Dostilio, Sr.
Sterling Heights - Lawrence A. Dostilio, Sr. (aka Butsy), age 88, died April 10, 2020. Larry is survived by his loving wife Emma of 64 years, his two sons, Lawrence, Jr. (Mary) Dostilio, Jeffrey Dostilio, and daughter Cynthia (Darwin) Moore. Further survivors include his brother, Dominic (Betty, deceased) Dostilio, his six granddaughters and three great grandchildren. Larry was predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Bonedith Dostilio; brother Patrick (Donna) Dostilio; son Mark Dostilio. Memorial donations to: www.heart.org. A celebration of life for Larry will be held at a later date. Please share memories at www.Tributes.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.