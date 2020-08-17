1/
Lawrence Edward "Brad" Bradford Iii
Lawrence "Brad" Edward Bradford III

Royal Oak - Lawrence "Brad" Edward Bradford III, of Royal Oak, died unexpectedly on August 14, 2020 at age 57. Born to his parents Lawrence E. and Noreen M. (Ostdiek) Bradford on August 12, 1963 in Detroit. Survived by his parents Lawrence E. and Noreen M. Bradford; son Evan Bradford; and siblings Craig A (Bethany) Bradford, Paul E. (Angela) Bradford, Scott M. Bradford, and Mary K. (David) Hryszczuk. Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM, in state at 9:30 AM, at the Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, 2100 Twelve Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073; (248) 541-4122. In lieu of flowers, the Bradford family requests memorial donations to the SOCH Welcome Inn Day Center, PO Box 1937, Royal Oak MI, 48068. www.GramerFuneralHome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
