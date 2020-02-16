|
Lawrence F. Goodwin
Maineville - Lawrence F. Goodwin, 87, of Maineville, Ohio (formerly of Livonia, Michigan) passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
Funeral Masses will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 18 at The Community of the Good Shepherd, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21 at St. Aidan Catholic Church, 17500 Farmington Rd., Livonia, MI. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield, MI.
Larry was born June 4, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan the only child of Fil and Lillian (Pyden) Goodwin. While in high school, he played saxophone in a wedding band and formed his own jazz band. He attended Pershing High School, the University of Detroit and Pennsylvania College of Optometry. He was an optometry officer in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958 and retired from the U.S. Army Reserve. He married Mary Ellen Cotter in 1961.
As a Doctor of Optometry, Larry was in private practice for twelve years and then practiced with Health Alliance Plan/Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit until his retirement. He was a long-time member and past president of both the Wayne County Optometric Association and Livonia Lamplighter Lions Club. After retiring he was a broadcaster for 89.3 FM WHFR playing and commenting on big band music for seven years prior to moving to Cincinnati.
Larry was an avid golfer and reader, he enjoyed travel and family vacations. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his three grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his spouse, Mary Ellen (Cotter) Goodwin, their children, Lisa (David) McPherson, Karen (Rob, deceased) Franke and Tom (Sarah) Goodwin; three grandchildren, Ellen McPherson, Kendra McPherson and August Franke.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lions Club International, www.LionsClub.org or 89.3 FM WHFR, www.WHFR.FM.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020