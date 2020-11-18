Lawrence "Larry" Gietzen
Bruce Township - - Lawrence "Larry" Gietzen, age 84, passed in the early morning of Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Larry was born on May 20, 1936, in Detroit, MI and lived in metro Detroit his entire life. He worked at Chrysler in engine development and was an avid car guy. His passion was restoring classic cars and several of his cars were award winners at numerous car shows including the prestigious Concours d' Elegance.
Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jackie, his five children: Lawrence (Millie) Gietzen, Jr., Timothy Gietzen, Linda (Steve) Roberts, Charles (Dawn) Gietzen and Barbara (Richard) Ruggs, as well as 14 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and his brother, Joseph "Bud" (Trudy) Gietzen. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Rosemary Gietzen, and his brother Thomas (Paula) Gietzen.
A private service will be held for immediate family and a Celebration of Life Service for friends and family will be scheduled for a future date due to the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
.