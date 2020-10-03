Lawrence J. Gusman, Ph.D.W. Bloomfield - age 82 passed away Oct. 2. Proud U-M graduate from Shaker Heights, OH. Beloved father of Adam, grandfather of Corey and Alana (DIL Liz) of Sudbury, MA. Also survived by many friends and hundreds of patients whom he helped over a 50-year career as clinical psychologist and former school counselor at Cranbrook Kingswood. Adam will be in touch with loved ones regarding a celebration of life to be held summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, please vote! Or donate to your favorite progressive cause.