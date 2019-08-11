|
Lawrence Joseph Bossman, Jr.
Bloomfield Hills - Larry, beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away on August 1, 2019, at the age of 83. Born on November 3, 1935 in Saginaw, Michigan to Lawrence Bossman and Aileen Cronin Bossman. In 1948 he moved with his family to Shorewood, Wisconsin where he attended St. Robert's Grade School and graduated from Messmer High School in 1953. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Marquette University where he was also a member of Triangle Fraternity. He earned a Master's degree in Mathematics from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He continued his education and in 1967 he received a PhD in Organizational Behavior from the same university. Larry then moved to Detroit and was on the Corporate Personnel Staff of General Motors Corporation. There he obtained extensive and valuable experience in the functioning of large global organizations. After three fulfilling years of corporate life he made the decision to pursue his first love, which was teaching and mentoring graduate students. He joined the faculty of the University of Detroit in 1971 as a professor in the school of business. He also served as department chair of business administration, associate dean of Graduate Business Programs and director of the Business Institute. He was a consultant/evaluator with the North Central Accrediting Association. He also engaged in organizational consulting with major corporations such as Standard Oil. Larry was predeceased by his parents, his sister Patricia (Daniel) Shaules, and brother-in-law Stephen DeMarsh. He is survived by sisters Katherine (David) Siler and Nancy (Gary) DeMarsh Droubie. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, and good friends, especially John Gable and Don Brownell. Larry was a long time resident of Bloomfield Hills. We will remember Larry for his intelligence, love of learning, quick wit, and hearty laugh. He was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain. He will always be in our thoughts every Thanksgiving, a holiday he enjoyed celebrating with his family. The family would like to thank Don Brownell who acted as Larry's guardian in his last years. Words cannot express our gratitude for your genuine friendship and exceptional dedication. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to a are appreciated.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019