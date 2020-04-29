|
Lawrence Karlowski
Hazel Park - Karlowski, Lawrence, age 84. April 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris.The couple married in 2009 in Hazel Park. Also survived by the children of Doris: Glen (Sharon) Lachovsky, Matt (Dee Dee) Lachovsky, Billy (Mara) Lachovsky, Greg Giebig and predeceased by Jeffrey Geibig. Proud grandfather of five grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Theresa Smith. Family visitation Tuesday, May 5 from 9 am until 11 am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a limitation of ten people for visitation. Burial will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. The family is planning on a public funeral with military honors after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions to "On the Rise Bakery" or Capuchin Soup Kitchen are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020