Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Karlowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Karlowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Karlowski Obituary
Lawrence Karlowski

Hazel Park - Karlowski, Lawrence, age 84. April 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris.The couple married in 2009 in Hazel Park. Also survived by the children of Doris: Glen (Sharon) Lachovsky, Matt (Dee Dee) Lachovsky, Billy (Mara) Lachovsky, Greg Giebig and predeceased by Jeffrey Geibig. Proud grandfather of five grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Theresa Smith. Family visitation Tuesday, May 5 from 9 am until 11 am. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a limitation of ten people for visitation. Burial will follow at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. The family is planning on a public funeral with military honors after the pandemic restrictions are lifted. Memorial contributions to "On the Rise Bakery" or Capuchin Soup Kitchen are appreciated. Share your memories at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -