|
|
LAWRENCE LANG
Ortonville - LANG, LAWRENCE W. of Ortonville, Michigan; died on October 20, 2019. He was 82. Born on August 26, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Wallace and Josephine (nee: Gottlieb) Lang. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Trina Lang; five children, Catherine Lang, Gregory (Terrie) Lang, Laura (David) Lang Coogle, Kenneth (Michelle) Lang and Karen (Dianne) Lang; two sisters, Jean (Robert) Rooyakker and Marilyn (Albert) Schaller; also survived by eight grandchildren. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Anne Catholic Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville or after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Focus Hope or Detroit Cristo Rey High School. To send a condolence to the family, go to www.villagefh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019