Lawrence Larabell
Lawrence Larabell

Novi - Lawrence "Larry" Larabell, 77, passed away on the morning of May 25, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer. Larry is survived by his beloved wife Suzanne of 52 years; his four children: Mary Beth Connolly (Tim), John (Piera), Renée, and Denise Edmund (Dan); and nine grandchildren: Cassidy, Brendan, Sophie, Finnegan, Ezio, Sawyer, Hugo, Lucy, and Milo. His five siblings, in-laws, and a host of nieces and nephews remember him with fondness. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Larry's name to the Alzheimer's Association, Angela Hospice, or Capuchin Soup Kitchen. A celebration of Larry's life will occur at an as-yet undetermined future date. His family has entrusted his care and services to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northville. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
